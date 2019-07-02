Stanley "Stan" Alan Shields
ROCKY MOUNT - Stanley "Stan" Alan Shields, age 62, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born in Norwich, NY on July 27, 1956. He was preceded in death by his father, George Peter Shields.
Stan proudly served his Country in the US Navy aboard the USS Forrestal CV59 from 1976 through 1983 as an Avionics Technician Level 1. He was a graduate of Florida A&M with a BS Degree in Electronics. Stan was a dedicated Electronics Instructor at Nash Community College for the past 13 years. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy and has touched the lives of many students and colleagues. Stan loved his wife, sons and daughters. He also loved his cats, baseball, dirt track racing, and riding his Harley.
Stan leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 10 years, Joan Joyner Shields; sons, Corey Shields and Kyle Shields; and step-daughters, Lauren Joyner, Rebecca Joyner and Sarah Joyner. He is also survived by his mother, Helen Shields Pickler; brother, George Shields; sister, Elaine Bailey; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Stan's Life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Carlton Cockrell officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and other times at the home of Stan and Joan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nash Community College, Advanced Manufacturing Department, 522 North Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
