Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Pearson Spencer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





TARBORO - Stephanie Pearson Spencer, 61, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Tarboro on July 18, 2019.



Daughter of the late Allen Dace Pearson, Jr. and Jessie Mae Terry Pearson, Stephanie was born on October 8, 1957, in Burlington, North Carolina. Due to her father's job in the textile industry, Stephanie moved around quite a bit during her early years--from various cities across North Carolina to Wisconsin and Georgia, before settling in Tarboro. Like her father, Stephanie had a mind for business, and at a very early age, she set her eyes on success. She will be remembered as a successful business owner and accountant, a proud mother, a supportive wife, and a dog lover.



Stephanie lived in Tarboro with her husband of nearly 28 years, Jeff, and their two chocolate labs, Shadow and Cindy Lou. Stephanie was a successful business owner for more than 30 years, most notably as the president of Spencer Enterprises, where she provided consulting, accounting, and tax services for a variety of businesses and individual clients, who she loved like family. She loved to read, learn, and spend time with those she loved. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach and her vacation home on Lake Gaston, and most importantly, she loved being Candice's mom. She was selfless, always putting others before herself, and genuinely prided herself in helping others.



Stephanie was preceded in death by her loving parents, Allen and Jessie Pearson (Tarboro, NC). She is survived by her husband, Claude "Jeff" Spencer, Jr. (Tarboro, NC); her daughter, Candice Fleming (Lincolnton, NC); her sister, Theresa Brown and husband, Jeffrey (South Milwaukee, WI); niece, Jennifer LaLuzerne and husband, Travis; great-niece, Sydney (Gahanna, OH); along with a host of friends and extended relatives.



Family and friends will gather for a special time to celebrate and remember the wonderful life of Mrs. Stephanie Spencer 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Eagles Baptist Church in Macclesfield, 226 NC Highway 124 West, Macclesfield, NC 27852



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wake Forest Baptist Health. Memorial gifts may be mailed to Wake Forest Baptist Health, Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157



Online condolences may be sent to



DAVIS-LITTLE FUNERALS, Rocky Mount. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Stephanie Pearson SpencerTARBORO - Stephanie Pearson Spencer, 61, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Tarboro on July 18, 2019.Daughter of the late Allen Dace Pearson, Jr. and Jessie Mae Terry Pearson, Stephanie was born on October 8, 1957, in Burlington, North Carolina. Due to her father's job in the textile industry, Stephanie moved around quite a bit during her early years--from various cities across North Carolina to Wisconsin and Georgia, before settling in Tarboro. Like her father, Stephanie had a mind for business, and at a very early age, she set her eyes on success. She will be remembered as a successful business owner and accountant, a proud mother, a supportive wife, and a dog lover.Stephanie lived in Tarboro with her husband of nearly 28 years, Jeff, and their two chocolate labs, Shadow and Cindy Lou. Stephanie was a successful business owner for more than 30 years, most notably as the president of Spencer Enterprises, where she provided consulting, accounting, and tax services for a variety of businesses and individual clients, who she loved like family. She loved to read, learn, and spend time with those she loved. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach and her vacation home on Lake Gaston, and most importantly, she loved being Candice's mom. She was selfless, always putting others before herself, and genuinely prided herself in helping others.Stephanie was preceded in death by her loving parents, Allen and Jessie Pearson (Tarboro, NC). She is survived by her husband, Claude "Jeff" Spencer, Jr. (Tarboro, NC); her daughter, Candice Fleming (Lincolnton, NC); her sister, Theresa Brown and husband, Jeffrey (South Milwaukee, WI); niece, Jennifer LaLuzerne and husband, Travis; great-niece, Sydney (Gahanna, OH); along with a host of friends and extended relatives.Family and friends will gather for a special time to celebrate and remember the wonderful life of Mrs. Stephanie Spencer 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Eagles Baptist Church in Macclesfield, 226 NC Highway 124 West, Macclesfield, NC 27852In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wake Forest Baptist Health. Memorial gifts may be mailed to Wake Forest Baptist Health, Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com DAVIS-LITTLE FUNERALS, Rocky Mount. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close