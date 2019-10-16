Stephen Duaine Burgess
ROCKY MOUNT - Stephen Duaine Burgess, 73, peacefully passed away at Riverside Regional Medical Center on Monday, September 2, 2019. Steve was born in Rocky Mount, NC on November 26, 1945 to the late Leroy Dean and Hallie House Burgess. He was a graduate of Benvenue High School. Steve resided in Yorktown, VA for more than 40 years.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Wanda K.
Burgess; two sisters, Linda Hicks and her husband Melvin, and Cindy Davis of Rocky Mount, NC; daughters, Susan Fogleman (Michael) and Karen Gibson (Richardson "JR"); grandchildren, Sydney, Trey, and Nikki; nieces, Julie Hathaway, Alison Bradley, Christi Burgess, Brandy Harris and nephew, Melvin Hicks, Jr.; numerous great nieces and nephews and extended family, as well as lifelong friend Steve Wozny.
Steve enjoyed fishing the Pamlico River and enjoyed cooking anything "Carolina" style which included his famous brunswick stew stew. He was an avid sports fan and followed the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt Senior and Jr.), and the UNC Tarheels. He loved to bowl and was a member of a bowling league for many years. But most importantly, Steve was the #1 fan of his grandchildren in whatever activity they were involved in whether it was baseball, softball, football, basketball or piano recitals and school choirs, if he could, he was there!
Funeral service will be Saturday, October 19 with a visitation at 1:30 p.m. and the service at 2:00 p.m. at Avalon Baptist Church.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019