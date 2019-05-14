Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen James Orzell. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Stephen James Orzell, age 78, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.



Born in Broome County, NY on February 5, 1941, he was the son of the late Stephen Albert Orzell and Anna Agnes Skope Orzell.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Marsh.



Stephen was a graduate of Clarkson School of Technology in Potsdam, NY and received his MBA from Syracuse University. He was a corporate nomad who enjoyed living and traveling in this great country. Stephen was retired from Honeywell International after 42 years of service. He was a quiet man but had a passion for knowledge, his family and especially his grandsons. Stephen especially enjoyed the camaraderie he had with the "Choir Boys" from St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Stephen leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 55 years, Ramona Stockwell Orzell; son, Brian J. Orzell and wife, Stacey, of Goshen, NY; and daughter, Lisa Orzell of Mishawka, IN. He is also survived by grandsons, Jason Orzell, Dylan Kronewitter, and Eric Orzell; and niece, Chrissie Inman and husband, Kai.



A Celebration of Stephen's Life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 301 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father George Greer officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Commons Area of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 301 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

