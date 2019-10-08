Sterling Clary Harris
ROCKY MOUNT - Sterling Clary Harris, age 98, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Rocky Mount. Born in Richmond, Virginia on July 29, 1921, he was the son of the late William Henry Harris and Nell Clary Harris. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Alice Jean Tuttle Harris.
Sterling led by example. His steadfast discipline in both physical and spiritual pursuits, coupled with his gentle, loving spirit, quietly inspired and instilled joy in all who knew him. He was a beacon of Christian virtue and a model of grace, strength and devotion. His life was defined by his love for his Lord Jesus Christ, his family and his country.
At age 16, Sterling accomplished the extremely rare junior "grand slam" of duckpin bowling. This feat was accomplished by winning the city tournament in Richmond, Virginia, followed by the state tournament and, ultimately, the national tournament in 1938.
He proudly served as a first sergeant in the United States Army during World War II from October of 1942 to January of 1946, stationed at both Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and Fort Benning in Georgia (where he also served as drill sergeant). Before and after his military service, he worked as a tobacconist for W.B. Lea Tobacco Co. from 1939 until his retirement.
His legacy of Christian faith and stewardship is now carried on through his three sons and their families: John Tuttle Harris and wife Patsy of Warsaw, VA; James Sterling Harris and wife Elaine of Milford, VA; Roger Eugene Harris and wife Liz of Rocky Mount; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Sterling's Life will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Englewood Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Englewood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. A visitation will follow service in the Englewood Presbyterian Church Narthex.
Memorials may be made to Englewood Presbyterian Church, 100 Englewood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
