Sue M. Blaylock



ROCKY MOUNT - Sue M. Blaylock, age 100, peacefully left for her heavenly home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Davidson County, NC on December 31, 1918, she was the daughter of the late J. W. Myers and Anna Snider Myers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Seaford Blaylock; daughter, Layne B. Harper; sons, Edwin Blaylock and Roger Blaylock; and nine of her siblings.



Mrs. Blaylock graduated valedictorian of the Reeds High School Class of 1935. She and her husband were married on April 4, 1942 and bought a farm on the Cape Fear River near Southport, NC. The Federal Government used eminent domain to purchase the farm for the Sunny Point Ammunition Depot. They bought Shell Bank Farm near Rocky Mount in 1954 and farmed it until they sold it and retired in 1984. She was an active member of Avalon Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, was a member of the W.M.U. and was always available wherever she could serve.



Sue leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Sharon B. Armstrong and husband, Willie, of Rocky Mount, and Betty B. Tippette and husband, Bobby, of Raleigh; son, Kent N. Blaylock and wife, Elizabeth, of Vero Beach, FL, and son-in-law, Dwight Harper and wife, Layne, of Waynesville. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia M. Shoaf and husband, James, of Lexington.



A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Joe Price officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Avalon Baptist Church, 3225 Old Battleboro Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

