Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susie Crusenberry "Sue" Crickmore. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Susie "Sue" Crusenberry Crickmore



ROCKY MOUNT - Susie "Sue" Crusenberry Crickmore, age 100, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on February 9, 1919, she was the daughter of the late John Crusenberry and Effie Talbott Crusenberry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Harper Crickmore as well as four deceased brothers and three deceased sisters.



Sue was a longtime member of Falls Road Primitive Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most of all, she was a kind and generous friend, and her heart and spirit will forever be remembered.



Susie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Hilda Crickmore Pierce and her husband, Henry, of Rocky Mount and Joan Crickmore Lisenbe and her husband, George, of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Timothy Tron Williams and his wife, Beth, Jeffrey Lee Pierce, Chad Clifton Pierce and his wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Evan Cole Williams, Mason Alexandra Williams, Ainsley Elizabeth Williams and Reagan Pierce.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Falls Road Primitive Baptist Church, 722 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, with the Pastor Audrey Pridgen officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service at Falls Road Primitive Baptist Church.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Susie "Sue" Crusenberry CrickmoreROCKY MOUNT - Susie "Sue" Crusenberry Crickmore, age 100, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on February 9, 1919, she was the daughter of the late John Crusenberry and Effie Talbott Crusenberry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Harper Crickmore as well as four deceased brothers and three deceased sisters.Sue was a longtime member of Falls Road Primitive Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most of all, she was a kind and generous friend, and her heart and spirit will forever be remembered.Susie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Hilda Crickmore Pierce and her husband, Henry, of Rocky Mount and Joan Crickmore Lisenbe and her husband, George, of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Timothy Tron Williams and his wife, Beth, Jeffrey Lee Pierce, Chad Clifton Pierce and his wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Evan Cole Williams, Mason Alexandra Williams, Ainsley Elizabeth Williams and Reagan Pierce.A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Falls Road Primitive Baptist Church, 722 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, with the Pastor Audrey Pridgen officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service at Falls Road Primitive Baptist Church.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close