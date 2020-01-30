Susie Moore Ballard
ROCKY MOUNT - Susie Moore Ballard, age 85, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Nash County, NC on January 26, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Reuben Nash Moore and Ruby Johnson Moore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Shorty" Ballard; brothers, Reuben Judson Moore and Roy Lee Moore; and infant sister Mary Lois Moore.
Susie leaves behind to cherish her memory, brothers, William Alvin Moore of Sun City Center, FL and James Alton Moore of Gainesville, VA; sisters, Margie Ann Lamm of Greensboro and Evelyn Moore Parker of Rocky Mount; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020