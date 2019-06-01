Sylvia Evans Vick
NASHVILLE - Sylvia Evans Vick, 85, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born in Nash County, November 29, 1933 to the late William Lacey and Maranda Grace Ricks Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert J. Vick. Sylvia loved her family, fishing, and watching westerns on T.V.
She is survived by son, William Joseph Vick (Billie); daughter, Amanda Gail Ivey; brother, William Douglas Smith (Jane); sister, Jeannette Bass; grandchildren Robert, Brent, Amanda, Melissa, Tammie and thirteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Matley officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Vick family. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
