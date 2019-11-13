Sylvia Gay Winstead



ROCKY MOUNT - Sylvia Gay Winstead, age 81, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born in Halifax County, NC on November 10, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Worth Bagley Gay and Helen Askew Gay. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Gay; sisters, Helen Gay Mosely, Jewel Gay Whitley, Patricia Gay Nethery, and Margaret Morris; and brothers-in-law, Donald Lee Mosley, H. Mack Nethery, Jr., and Carlton Morris.



Sylvia retired with Nash General Hospital as an Admissions Clerk after many years of dedicated service. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, and will be missed by all who knew her.



Sylvia leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Stephen Bryan Winstead of Nashville, Carroll "Monte" Valmonte Winstead and wife, Sheila, of Newport, and Benjamin "Ben" Shawn Winstead of Rocky Mount. She is also survived grandson, Matthew Bryan Winstead; brother-in-law, Earl Frank Whitley; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Sylvia's Life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM to 5:45 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



