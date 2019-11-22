Sylvia Tyson Joyner
NASHVILLE - Sylvia Tyson Joyner, 85, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Sylvia was born October 26, 1934 in Nash County, NC. She was the daughter of the late Yuatt and Odell Tyson. Sylvia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby W. Joyner and sister Frances Lamm.
She is survived by her four sons; Gary (Deborah) Joyner, Keith (Roxie Hayes) Joyner, Terry Joyner, Victor (Angel) Joyner; two brothers Gilbert (Doris) Tyson, Johnnie (Linda) Tyson; two sisters Elaine Whitehead and Genia Bone. Grandchildren; Alisha (Brian) Boughn, Marcus (Ashley) Joyner, Mandy Joyner, Amanda Copechal, Heather (Chris) Matthews and Sylvia Joyner. Great-grandchildren; Caroline, Garrison, Jayden, Cali, Brooklynn and Easton.
Sylvia was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and worked at K&R Sportswear in Spring Hope, NC for over 30 years.
The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2:30 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A service to celebrate the life of Sylvia T. Joyner will follow in the chapel at 2:45 pm.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to Macedonia Baptist Church at 551 Macedonia Rd., Spring Hope, NC 27882
