ROCKY MOUNT - Tammy Annette Farrow Joyner, 59, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born in New Hanover County, NC January 13, 1960 to the late James Sterling and Jackie Cuddington Farrow. Tammy loved the beach, her family and family gatherings during the holidays. She also enjoyed crocheting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Shannon Booth, Carol Deerdorff and a brother, Michael Farrow.



She is survived by her husband of 23 years, John Joyner; son, Jamie Ball (Jennifer); daughters Tiffany Tyndal, Linda Taylor (Donald, Jr.); brother, Luther Farrow (Louisa); sister, Kasey Cuddington; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 7:00 ~ 9:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home.



