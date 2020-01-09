Teresa "Kim" Adams Winstead
ROCKY MOUNT - Teresa "Kim" Adams Winstead, age 56, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Kim was born in Nash County, NC on January 18, 1963. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Jerry Adams; and brother, Robert Adams, Sr.
Kim leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, J. C. Winstead; and daughter, Kaia "Jade" Moseley. She is also survived by her mother, Yong Kang Adams; brothers, Michael Adams (Susan), John Adams (Tammy), and Dr. James Adams (Rence); niece, Carim Jackson (Chris); nephews, Robert Adams, Jr. (Robyn), T.J. Adams, Tyler Adams; and special friends, Vicki Davis, Debbie Gosselin, and Gwen Freeman.
A Special Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Red Oak United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 66, Red Oak, NC 27868 or American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
