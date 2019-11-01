Teresa Renee Vaughan
ELM CITY - Teresa Renee Vaughan, 59, passed away October 29, 2019. She was born August 17, 1960 in Nash County to the late J.H. Vaughan Jr. and Frances Page Vaughan.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sister Kay Hill; brother James Vaughan (Angela); nieces, Dana Hill Masters (Joshua) and Susanne Vaughan; great niece Denver Masters; her four dogs, Cocoa, Heidi, Roxie and Buddy.
A visitation will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with the service following at 2:30pm. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Humane Society.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
