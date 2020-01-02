|
Terill Joseph Robidoux
ROCKY MOUNT - Terill Joseph Robidoux, age 75, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in Hennpin County, WI on April 19, 1944, he was the son of the late Bernard Robidoux and Loretta Bourg Robidoux. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Faye Glader Robidoux; son, Brian Joel Robidoux; brother, Richard Robidoux; and sisters, Janet Robidoux and Rita Robidoux.
Terill was a longtime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and was also a member of Knights of Columbus. He served in the Vietnam War and retired with 20 years of service from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class. Terill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Terill leaves behind to cherish his memory, sons, Dennis Jay Robidoux of Columbus, GA, Kevin John Robidoux and wife, Renee, of Wilson, Kent Joseph Robidoux and wife, Sandra, of Carencro, LA, and Cary James Robidoux and wife, Carla, of St. Mary's, GA; daughter, Angela Marie Hicks and husband, Chris, of Red Oak.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Joseph Lee Robidoux, Danielle Renee Murray, Cassie Lynn Robidoux, Bailey Malia Hicks, Matthew Brian Robidoux, Stephanie Elaine Niederer, Brittany Kate Robidoux, Christina Lynn Robidoux, Crystal Michelle Robidoux, Mallory Jackson, Shelby Robidoux Maone and John Avery Robidoux; great-grandchildren, Rayleigh Fallyn Niederer, Evan Robidoux, Brynlee Elise Niederer, Addison Robidoux, Aiden Gabriel Robidoux, Madison Gail Jackson, Liam Kai Burkie, Carson Leigh Jackson, Ethan Robidoux, Logan Robidoux, Ryan Robidoux, Grayson Robidoux, Westley Niederer, Carson Murray; brother, Gary Robidoux; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 331 Hammond Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father Tim Meares officiating. A church reception and visitation will be held following the Funeral Mass in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Hall.
Burial will be held at a later date at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 331 Hammond Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 2, 2020
