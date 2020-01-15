Thelma "Louise" Gray Grant
ROCKY MOUNT - Mrs. Thelma Grant (March 6, 1914 - January 10, 2010) 105 years old
Mrs. Grant departed a wonderful long lived life at her residence. She was the oldest retired educator in Rocky Mount and was also the oldest graduate of Elizabeth City State University. Grant retired from Bevenue Elementary School in 1976. She was married to Mr. Tyler Garfield Grant for 55 years, who preceded her in death. They were the former owners of Grant's Dry Cleaners of Battleboro, NC. She leaves to cherish her memories; sister, Rev. Dr. Ada Gray Pulley of Rocky Mount and her brother, Dr. Clayton Gray, Jr. of Lake Forest,
Illinois. He flew in every two months to provide care for eleven years. She has a whole host of relatives and friends that will have treasured memories of her. She will be deeply missed by her niece and caregiver of Eleven years, Marilyn Pulley Howard. Grant touched the heart of her longtime care giver, Mrs. Beatrice Deleon of seven years. The family could not have made it without Mrs. Deleon. Special recognition goes out to her great niece, Cletisha Ada Elizabeth Brinson. When Brinson was a youth and pre adult she cared for Grant several years before attending college. The family greatly appreciates you. To Mrs. Mary Barnhill, Ann Edwards, and the fine staff at The Adult Day Health, the family says bravo for your fine customer service for the many years of Grant's attendance. To her neighbors, Mrs. Charlette and Mr. Adrian Thomas, thank you for your selfless dedication, willing to serve in any capacity. To Mrs. Mary Sanders thanks so much for always filling in.
Funeral directed by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.Services will be this Saturday, January 18, 2020.(Viewing 12:00 pm - funeral 1:00 pm) at
Metropolitan Baptist Church 1213 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount, NC.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020