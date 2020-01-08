Thomas Alan McCann
BATTLEBORO - The After Hours Appliance Man, Thomas Alan McCann, 68, passed away Monday January 6, 2020.
He was born May 15, 1951 in Onslow County to the late Jesse and Clara Rhyne McCann. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Ronald D. McCann.
An avid fan of having friends & family over for cook-outs, he enjoyed his big boy toys, too. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother & friend- especially to all his customers. He was taken from his loving family too soon.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 37 years, Connie Womble McCann; two daughters Rebecca McCann Smith (Joe) and Alana Donielle McCann (Mark Harris); one brother Timothy McCann (Jill); sister-in-law Gloria McCann; grandchildren Luke Marsigli and Lillie Harris; several nieces and nephews; pets: Tater & Murphy.
A visitation with family & friends will be Friday, January 10,2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home of Nashville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Nash Hospice at 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount NC 27804 or at 5171 Glenwood Avenue Suite 101 Raleigh NC 27612.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the McCann family
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020