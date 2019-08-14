Thomas Clay Riggan, Jr.
CASTALIA - Thomas Clay Riggan, Jr., 83, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born February 21, 1936 in Warren County to the late T.C., Sr. and Betty Ruth Marks Riggan. Thomas loved hunting, fishing, and the friendships he had made over the years. He worked 32 years at Cherry Point and served 30 years with the NC National Guard. Thomas cherished the time he worked at Jack Lancaster store in Castalia. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Timmy Ware.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Flo Riggan; sons Ricky Thomas Riggan, Gene Ware and wife Dawn of Monks Corner, SC and Bobby Ware and wife Debbie of Monks Corner, SC; one daughter Betty Jo Bayless and husband Ray of Monks Corner, SC.
Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 AM at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A memorial service to follow in the chapel at 11:30 AM with Rev. Gary Shugart officiating and a brief statement by Vernon Leonard.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Red Bud Baptist Church, 832 NC HWY 58, Castalia, NC 27816.
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019