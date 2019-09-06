Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas D. (Lane) Eatman III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





CHARLOTTE - Lane Eatman, 32, passed away September 3, 2019 at Matthews Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lane, born in Rocky Mount, NC, was the oldest son of Thomas D. ("Del") Eatman, Jr. and Laurie P. Eatman and was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Neal C. Philips and Peggy H. Phillips of Halifax, NC.



Lane was a 2006 graduate of Providence High School, and a 2012 summa cum laude graduate of UNC Charlotte with a double major in accounting and finance. Lane loved the UNC Tarheels, the Atlanta Braves, graphic novels and movies, particularly Marvel movies, James Bond and Star Wars. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. His smile lit up the room.



Lane has left cherished memories to his brothers, Jordan Eatman (and wife Heather), Christian Eatman and John Eatman ("John John"), close friends Alec Brinn (Miami, FL), Justin Wong (Brooklyn, NY), and Chris Campolieta (Rockingham, NC). Lane's family would like to thank Amy Wilson, staff and the nurses at Quality Health Care for their many years of kindness and care, especially Beth, Carol, Henry, Lee Ann and Terri.



A private graveside service will be held for close family and friends and they will be received after the service at Lane's home. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Families of SMA (

curesma.org ) or Ablegamers ( ablegamers.org ). As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019

