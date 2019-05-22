Thomas "Tom" Dee Knightlinger
DURHAM - Thomas 'Tom' Dee Knightlinger, 66, passed away suddenly at the VA hospital in Durham, North Carolina, on May 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born October 6, 1952, in Indiana to the late Harold and Loretta Knightlinger. He is survived by sister, Sandra Lee and husband, Rodney Lichtenberger of Green Valley, Arizona; brother Michael and wife, Betty Knightlinger; sister Debby and husband, Keith Stephens of Juneau, Alaska.
Tom served his country during the Vietnam war, after enlisting in the United States Navy and serving aboard the USS America CVN 66, earning the National Defense Service Medal and reaching the rank of E-5 in four years. Tom left the Navy in 1976 and started TDK signs and became a highly sought commercial pictorial artist, and nationally recognized leading artist using oil based paint in billboard advertisements. Tom was a successful inventor with many United States Patents and delivered multiple products to the consumer market. Tom's other passions led him to become a champion dirt track racer, volunteering for special causes, love for family and friends, and dedication to the Lord. Tom was a faithful volunteer and follower of Jesus Christ with Temple Church.
Tom is survived by his true love and life partner Elizabeth Ann Pittman; son Roger and wife, Cammy Knightlinger of Spring Hope, North Carolina; daughter Drew Willaford of Wilmington, North Carolina; son Jason and wife, Jaime Knightlinger of Garner, North Carolina; granddaughters and sparkle of his eye; Gracie, Olivia, Ava and Ellie.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 23rd, 6:00 p.m. at Temple Church, 1250 South Pollock Street, Selma, NC. Funeral service will be held at a later date with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
