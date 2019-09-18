Thomas J. "Sidney" Battle
ROCKY MOUNT - Deacon Thomas Junior "Sidney" Battle entered eternal rest on Friday, September 13,2019. Born on November 7, 1939 in Nash County, he was the first child born to Josephine Battle and Thomas Burgess and was reared by the late Naomi and Garland Richardson.
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Carrie Battle of the home; daughters, Bonnie Jo (Kenneth) Redmon of Amherst, NY, Tammie (Nathan) Alston of Rocky Mount, NC. and Vanessa (Billy) Roberson of Rocky Mount NC, adopted son, Orville (Marie) Wiggins of Nashville, NC. 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 adopted grandchildren, Three sisters, Six brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be held for Deacon Battle on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at the Pleasure Hill Baptist Church-Whitakers with Funeral Services to follow the visitation beginning at 12:00 noon. The Interment will take place immediately after the service in the Pleasure Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
