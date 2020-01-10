Thurlo Jackson Shearin
SPRING HOPE - Thurlo Shearin, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home, Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Spring Hope Funeral Home Chapel at 12:00 Noon. Rev. Josh Puryear and Hospice Chaplain, Sharon Eldridge will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Spring Hope Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Raymond Shearin and Nancy Mae Manning Shearin and three brothers; Marvin, Darvin, and Dwight Shearin.
Thurlo leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Shelby Jean Wood Shearin of the home, two sons; Thurlo Jackson Shearin, Jr. and William Howard Shearin and wife Cathy of Spring Hope. He also leaves five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Holly Grove Baptist Church, 1540 Holly Rd. Spring Hope, NC 27882
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020