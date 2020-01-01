Timothy Marshall Vester
NASHVILLE - Timothy "Timmy" Marshall Vester, 61, passed away December 29, 2019. He was born September 7, 1958 to the late Charles and Virgie Marshall Vester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Donald A. Vester.
Timmy loved boating, fishing, riding motorcycles and four wheelers and spending time with family and friends.
Timmy leaves to cherish his memories, his brother Charles Gene Vester (Carolyn); sister Hazel Vester Roberson; sister-in-law Peggy L. Vester; six nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Mill Branch Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Vester family
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020