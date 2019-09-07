Timothy McKinley Phelps
ROCKY MOUNT - Timothy McKinley Phelps, 49, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born January 16, 1970 in Nash County. Timothy loved his family, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He fought a long hard fight with cancer. Timothy was preceded in death by his mother Linda Long Phelps; maternal grandmother Mary Long; paternal grandfather Charlie Moore and granddaughter Tenley Phelps.
He leaves to cherish his memory his father Johnny Phelps and wife Mary Helen; son Trevor Phelps and wife Lauren; daughter Nickie Brown and husband Philip; sister Heather Wrenn; paternal grandmother Bertha Moore; two grandchildren Mason Brown and Tolston Phelps.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Pastor Coker officiating. Visitation will follow the service.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Phelps family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 7, 2019