Tommy Ray Mendoza
NASHVILLE - Tommy Ray Mendoza, 21, passed away July 27, 2019 at 9:57 am. He was born May 19, 1998 in Nash Co.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Ray Rice and paternal grandfather, Abraham Mendoza; uncle, Adam Michael Rice. He graduated from Southern Nash High School in 2017. Tommy worked side by side with his dad at DPR Construction, and attended classes at Wake Community College. He was very charismatic, funny, caring, and a sweethearted young man.
He is survived by his parents, Meliton and Jeana Rice Mendoza; sister, Marina Mendoza (Cesar Covarrubias); paternal grandmother, Margarita Zamora; nana, Kathy Rice; nephews, Cesar and Nathan Covarrubias; niece, Evelyn Covarrubias; uncle, Chris Rice (Heather); and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The visitation will be held 6-8pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Jose Martinez officiating. Burial will follow the service at Spring Hope Memorial Gardens.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Mendoza family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 31, 2019