Tommy Truman Collie
ROCKY MOUNT - Tommy Truman Collie, 73, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. He was born in Nash County December 6, 1945 to the late Eddie Wilson Collie, Sr. and Mary Collie. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister. He loved his family, and fishing with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Smith Collie; son, Chris Collie; grandchildren Jodie Collie, Taylor Christine Collie, Felicity Smith, Emalee Smith; great grandchildren Mark Allen Coley, Aedan Lee, Greyson Collie; brothers John Collie, Ed Collie; sisters Betsy Byrd (Bobby), Louise Williams and Helen Land.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Elm City United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Elm City United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
