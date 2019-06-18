Travis Charles Bass
RED OAK - Travis Charles Bass, age 25, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Travis was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Mallie Bass and maternal grandfather, Tom Hedgepeth. He is survived by his parents, Charles and Wendy Bass of Red Oak; sister, Hannah Bass of the home; paternal grandmother, Rochelle Waters Bass of Nashville; maternal grandmother, Marie Hedgepeth of Rocky Mount; fiancee', Kayla Boka and her son, Joyner of Ayden; along with two aunts, Denise H. Barnhill (Gary) and Tomye Lynn H. Taylor (Ronnie); several cousins and a host of friends, neighbors and extended relatives.
Travis' friends and family will gather for a special time of remembering and visitation 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, June 20 at Davis-Little Funerals, 2129 Lawrence Circle, Rocky Mount, and other times at the home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 18, 2019