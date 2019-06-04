Trena Lynn Smith House
NASHVILLE - Trena Lynn House, 61, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born January 4, 1958 in Nash County to the late Wiley Cecil Smith and Delphia Stewart Smith. Trena loved her family, watching her grandchildren playing sports and cooking. She also loved her fur buddy, Layla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Sherrie Ann Parker and a brother-in-law, Larry Parker.
She is survived by daughter, Kelli Pridgen (Tracey Scott), grandchildren Holdyn Pridgen and Jacob Pridgen; sister, Joyce Smith Parker and nephew, Jeffery Kent Parker.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 4, 2019