Troy Herbert Miller, Sr.
ROCKY MOUNT - Troy Herbert Miller, Sr., age 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Greenville, SC on September 21, 1930, he was the son of the late Ray Herbert Miller and Ila Mae Adams Miller. His brother William T. Miller also preceded him in death.
Troy married his high school sweetheart, Joycie, and adored his family. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, made his career as a Planning Manager in the textile industry, and faithfully supported his church as a deacon and teacher for more than 50 years. Troy also loved sports, and officiated high school sports for more than 25 years. It was a full and well-lived life.
Troy leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 71 years, Joycie Jones Miller; and son, Troy "Buddy" Herbert Miller, Jr. and his wife, Teresa, of Advance; granddaughters, Amanda D. Miller of Raleigh, and Amber M. Boggs and her husband, Clint, of Mocksville; and sister, Eloise M. Bagwell of Columbia, SC.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:30 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Brandon Dees officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home until 3:30 PM.
Burial will take place at Pineview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 505 S. Englewood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
