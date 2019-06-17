Vickie Worley Flowers
ELM CITY - Vickie Worley Flowers, 55, of Elm City passed away Saturday. Her funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Joyner's Funeral Home. Interment will following in Maplewood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.
Vickie is survived by husband, Joe Flowers of Elm City; mother, Diane Worley of Rocky Mount; brother, Chris Worley and wife, Kim of Sims; sons, Bradley Cockrell and his wife, Tracy, and Daniel Cockrell all of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Cody and Sarah; niece, Dallas Worley of Sims; and her pets that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Worley.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 17, 2019