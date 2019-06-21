Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Bryant Cannon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





HOBGOOD - Viola Bryant Cannon, age 91, of Hobgood, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro.



She was born on January 28, 1928 to William Carey and Mary Estelle Bryant of Robersonville. She was married to Charlie Cannon on December 7, 1952 and they enjoyed sixty-years of marriage. To this marriage was born two children. Viola was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker, known for her wonderful cornbread. She worked along side her husband for sixty-six years tending the farm. Viola was a member of Hobgood Baptist Church and loved cooking and gardening. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Estelle Bryant; her father, William Carey Bryant; her sisters, Helen Jones and Rachel



Viola is survived by her husband, Charlie of the home; her daughter, Debra Cannon Buchanan and her husband Mike of Raleigh; her son, Wayne Cannon and his wife Pam of Winston Salem; two sisters, Peggy Owens of Chesapeake, VA and Jean Haddock and her husband Walter of Greenville; two granddaughters, Lindsey Cannon Callahan and her husband Ryan of Winston Salem and Nancy Cannon Cobb and her husband Elliott of Winston Salem; and her great-grandson, Cannon Callahan of Winston Salem.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1:00-1:50 p.m. at the Chapel of Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. also at the Chapel of Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service, with Rev. Jim Drake, Rev. Don Glendenning, and Rev. Lennie Waters officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made directly to the Bryan Health and Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 405, Scotland Neck, NC 27874 or online by visiting



Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Cannon family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting

