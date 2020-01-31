Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet "Sparky" Jackson. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Nashville Baptist Church 512 E. Washington St Nashville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





NASHVILLE - Violet "Sparky" Jackson, age 94, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, NC. Born September 6, 1925, she was the eldest daughter of the late John T. and Edna E. Sparks and was, for 57 years, the wife of the late Dr. David S. Jackson, Sr. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Edna "Boots" Watson, and brothers J.T. Sparks, Jr., George Sidney Sparks, and E. Carlton Sparks.



Sparky graduated from Ruffin High School and earned her BA from East Carolina University. For most of her adult life she lived in Nashville, N.C. where her husband practiced dentistry. Several years after his death, she moved to Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C. to be near her children.



While living in Nashville, Sparky was an active member of Nashville Baptist Church where she served in many ways, including 22 years on the long-range building committee which oversaw the planning and building of the present church facilities. She was also an ordained deacon and sang in the church choir between 45-50 years.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Donna J. Gordon of Greensboro, and her son, Dr. David S. Jackson, Jr. and wife Susan M. Jackson of Clemmons; Sparky's granddaughter Dr. Julia Jackson-Newsom and husband Dr. Glenn F. Newsom of Greensboro; her grandsons Jonathan S. Jackson and wife Lindsay R. Jackson of Hickory, Brett A. Gordon of Greensboro, and Reed S. Gordon and wife Cayce C. Gordon of Greensboro; her great-grandchildren Luke D. Newsom and Anna E. Newsom of Greensboro, Clara L. Jackson of Hickory, and Reece C. Gordon of Greensboro. She is also survived by a brother, Edwin Wayne Sparks and friend Cookie Stephenson of Somerset, KY; sisters Bobbye S. Richmond of Ruffin and Helen S. Troutman of Burlington; and sisters-in-law Eldred S. Sparks of Ruffin and Jean C. Jackson of Gastonia.



A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Nashville Baptist Church, 512 E. Washington St, Nashville, NC 27856, with Pastor Rev. J. Kenneth Byrd, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hills Cemetery in Nashville. The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nashville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 637, Nashville, NC, 27856 or to Well-Spring Retirement Community, Benevolent Fund, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC, 27412.



The family would like to thank all the staff at Well-Spring for their compassionate care and support of Mama and our family, as well as Doris Sigmon for her personal care and companionship to Mama.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

