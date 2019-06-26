Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Allen Cobb. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Graveside service 11:00 AM Overlook Cemetery 607 Washington Street Eden , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Allen Cobb



DANVILLE, VA - Virginia Allen Cobb, age 94, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Troy, NC on February 7, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Robert Glenn Allen and Daisy Cochran Allen. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Clara Allen Best; and son-in-law, Woody Howard Wilkinson.



Virginia taught 12th grade English for 26 years in Tarboro, NC. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge and traveling with family and friends. Virginia was respected for her quiet strength and gentle nature. She was a selfless person who would always put others first. Virginia made a difference in the life of everyone who knew her and she leaves behind a tremendous legacy of life, love, and laughter. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.



Virginia leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, James Edward Cobb, Jr. of Newark, DE; and daughters, Bonnie Cobb Wilkinson of Smithfield, NC and Cathy Cobb King and husband, John, of Danville, VA. She is also survived by five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one niece and nephew.



A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Overlook Cemetery, 607 Washington Street, Eden NC 27288. Her minister, Dr. Jody Wright of Lakeside Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, NC, will be officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612 or National Hospice Foundation, 1731 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



