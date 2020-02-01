Virginia Crawford Hyman
TARBORO - Virginia Crawford Hyman, 87, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 with her family by her side.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday from 1:30-2:30 PM at Carlisle Funeral Home. A private graveside will be held at a later time.
Virginia graduated from Bell Arthur High School and later attended ECU. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Tarboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Abner Crawford and Malvina McArthur Crawford; her beloved husband of 67 years, Carlton Eugene Hyman; son, Crawford Eugene Hyman; 6 sisters; and 2 brothers.
She is survived by 4 sons, Clifton Hyman and wife Lynn, of Knoxville, TN, Danny Hyman of the home, Garry Hyman and wife Melissa, of Tarboro, NC, Lynn Hyman and wife Wanda, of Tarboro, NC; 1 daughter, Mary Aycock, of Rocky Mount, NC; brothers, Willis Crawford and wife Ann, Johnny Crawford; brother-in-law, Reginald Hyman; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 605 N Main St., Tarboro, NC 27886.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 1, 2020