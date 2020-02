Virginia Crawford HymanTARBORO - Virginia Crawford Hyman, 87, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 with her family by her side.The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday from 1:30-2:30 PM at Carlisle Funeral Home. A private graveside will be held at a later time.Virginia graduated from Bell Arthur High School and later attended ECU. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Tarboro.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Abner Crawford and Malvina McArthur Crawford; her beloved husband of 67 years, Carlton Eugene Hyman; son, Crawford Eugene Hyman; 6 sisters; and 2 brothers.She is survived by 4 sons, Clifton Hyman and wife Lynn, of Knoxville, TN, Danny Hyman of the home, Garry Hyman and wife Melissa, of Tarboro, NC, Lynn Hyman and wife Wanda, of Tarboro, NC; 1 daughter, Mary Aycock, of Rocky Mount, NC; brothers, Willis Crawford and wife Ann, Johnny Crawford; brother-in-law, Reginald Hyman; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 605 N Main St., Tarboro, NC 27886.Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram