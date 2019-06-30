Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Dare Duke Moss. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Dare Duke Moss



ROCKY MOUNT - Virginia, 90 passed away on June 27, 2019 at Hunter Hill Rehabilitation, Rocky Mount, NC. She was born in Nash County on August 10, 1928 as the oldest child of the late Joseph William and Viola Enroughty Duke.



She was also preceded in death by her husband Thomas Edison Moss; son William Thomas "Tommy" Moss and his wife Phyllis Pridgen Moss; brothers W.C., Wayne, Dewey, Swindell and Kenneth Duke. She retired from Rocky Mount Cotton Mills, Rocky Mount, NC. Virginia resided at Hunter Hill Senior Village, Rocky Mount NC for about 18 years, where she helped with activities as long as she was able. She really enjoyed that a lot! She has lived at Hunter Hill Rehabilitation for about 4 years.



She leaves behind sisters Shirley Staton, Rocky Mount NC, Frances Dunn, Nashville, NC; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; sister-in-law Margaret Tiller, Abeyville SC.



Funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home, Nashville NC with Minister Charles Lucas officiating at 2:00 pm with visitation with family and friends one hour prior to service from1:00-2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park, Rocky Mount NC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice 2479 Hurt Dr. Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



The family would like to thank all of the staff at the UNC of Nash Hospital, Hunter Hill Senior Village and Hunter Hill Rehabilitation, as well as Community Home Care and Hospice for all of their tender-loving care that they all so gratefully rendered to her during her sickness! God Bless all of you!



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Moss family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

