Vivian Langley Bunting



ROCKY MOUNT - Vivian Langley Bunting, 79, of Rocky Mount, NC passed away April 27, 2019 with her loving family by her side.



She was born to the late Lonnie Elbert and Evelyn Gardner Langley on August 15, 1939 in Nash County. Vivian graduated from Nashville High School, class of 1957. After graduation, she was swept away by the love of her life, Arthur F. Bunting, and they married that November. 61 years later, mom still had Arthur-itis!



In addition to her husband, Vivian is survived by three children; Libby Bunting Caviness (Dean) of Nashville, Lynne Taylor (James) of Zebulon, and Arthur Bunn Bunting (Catherine) of Stafford, VA.



She is also survived by the apples of Gran Gran's eye seven grandchildren, Heath Caviness, Lyndsey Taylor, Brandon Bunting, Lauren Bunting, DJ Caviness, Abby Taylor and Gracey Taylor.



Vivian was preceded in death by a large and loving family of seven brothers; Jack, Cecil, Reggie, Vernell, Louis, Guy and Odell Langley. And also two sisters, Pauline Langley Winstead and Lillie Langley Wooten.



Vivian treasured her given important task on earth, the role of being a Godly wife and mother. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a teenager. Because she knew Jesus personally, we have the hope of seeing her again in paradise.



As she embarked on the task given, she always found time to love and encourage others. A kind smile, a soft word of encouragement, or an incredible piece of pound cake! She was extremely humble, but fiercely proud of her family, and looked forward to the times spent with the ones she loved.



Proverbs 22:4 ESV tells us, "The reward for humility and fear of the Lord is riches, and honor, and life."



Go and enjoy your reward Mom! We will see you again!



And we would like to offer this thought to anyone readingIf you do not know why we would be at peace in losing such a wonderful lady, please visit the following



Visitation with the family will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Worship Center of Englewood Baptist Church, 1350 S. Winstead Ave. Rocky Mount, NC at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of Vivian's life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow afterwards at Philadelphia Baptist Church, 6701 Taylor Store Rd., Nashville, NC.



We would like to invite you to our gathering of friends immediately after interment at the adjacent Philadelphia Baptist Community Building, where we will continue to fellowship and share our favorite memories of Mom Vivian. And we all have our stories. Come share with us!



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Bunting family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

