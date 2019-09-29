Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Marks Hardy. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Marks Hardy



ROCKY MOUNT - Vivian Marks Hardy, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on March 5, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Charles Spurgeon Marks and Maude E. Harris. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo Gleason Hardy; and her son Timothy Hardy.



Vivian was a veteran of the United States Army and retired as librarian media assistant from Nash Community College. Throughout her life she enjoyed sewing, quilting, as well as reading in her spare time. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and friend to many, Vivian will be forever loved and never forgotten.



Vivian leaves behind to cherish her memory her two sons, Jon Hardy and his wife, Joan, of Rocky Mount and Hank Hardy and his wife, Maria, of New York, NY; and her daughter in law Linda Temple Hardy of Sharpsburg. She is also survived by sister Jean Marks Norville; her grandchildren, Jeremy Hardy, Joshua Hardy, Tommy Hardy, Elizabeth Hardy, Dean Hardy, Lisa Hylton, and Sabrina Hardy; 10 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Reverend Laura Wittman, Pastor of St. Paul United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1217 Bethlehem Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 or to Community Home Care & Hospice, 2479 Hurt Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Vivian Marks HardyROCKY MOUNT - Vivian Marks Hardy, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on March 5, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Charles Spurgeon Marks and Maude E. Harris. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo Gleason Hardy; and her son Timothy Hardy.Vivian was a veteran of the United States Army and retired as librarian media assistant from Nash Community College. Throughout her life she enjoyed sewing, quilting, as well as reading in her spare time. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and friend to many, Vivian will be forever loved and never forgotten.Vivian leaves behind to cherish her memory her two sons, Jon Hardy and his wife, Joan, of Rocky Mount and Hank Hardy and his wife, Maria, of New York, NY; and her daughter in law Linda Temple Hardy of Sharpsburg. She is also survived by sister Jean Marks Norville; her grandchildren, Jeremy Hardy, Joshua Hardy, Tommy Hardy, Elizabeth Hardy, Dean Hardy, Lisa Hylton, and Sabrina Hardy; 10 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Reverend Laura Wittman, Pastor of St. Paul United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1217 Bethlehem Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 or to Community Home Care & Hospice, 2479 Hurt Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close