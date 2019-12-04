Wade Douglas Lucas
ROCKY MOUNT - Wade Douglas Lucas, 73, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born July 18, 1946 in Wilson County to the late Lee Robert and Virginia Bridgers Lucas. Doug loved his Lord, family, and his dogs Butch, Stoney and Sophie. He owned and operated Rocky Mount Iron Works for over 40 years. Doug proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son-in-law Todd Barber.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years JoAnn Lucas; daughters Linda Barber, Pam Lucas and Beth Jenkins (Brandon); sisters Dale Poland, Dianne Sanders, Jenny Lucas-Baines and Gladys Lucas; grandchildren Matthew and Sarah Barber, Tyler and Taylor Lucas, Chason and Anna Brooke Jenkins; special friends Pete Anderson and George Wynn.
Visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019