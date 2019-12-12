Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter "Earl" McCall Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walter "Earl" McCall, Sr.



ROCKY MOUNT - Walter "Earl" McCall, Sr.,age 68,went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.Born in Jessup,GA on June 30, 1951, he was the son of the late Earl Cashman McCall and Mary Todd McCall.



Throughout his life, Earl always displayedexceptional athleticism. Starting from an early age he was involved with avariety of sports,be it on a baseball diamond,a basketball court, or enjoying 18 rounds of golf. As he grew older,he became incredibly fondof shooting skeet in which he would also excel at. Earl spent over half his life helping the hearing impaired. Through his business Avada HearingCare,of which he was one of the founders and ran for over 48 years, hiscompassion for those with hearing loss grew from a few to a vast many covering several states. His most cherished reward was simply the abilityin helping others hear and better understand their loved ones for the firsttime. Although being blessed with the gift of helping others was dear to Earl, his love and commitment to his family was paramount and always first, especially when it came to his granddaughters, Olivia Grace and Ashton. Everything about his life was devoted to being the loving husband, father, and grandfather of which he was and to being a true friend to many, of which he will be dearly missed and never forgotten.



Earl leaves behind to cherish his memory,wife of 32 years, Caroline JohnsonMcCall; and son,Walter "Earl" McCall, Jr. and wife, Jennifer, of Wilson. He is also survived by grandchildren,Ashton and Olivia McCall; sister, Patti McCall Jones and husband, David, of Salisbury; and many cousins.



A Celebration of Earl's Life will be held on Saturday, December14, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Jones officiating.Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service in theAtrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. Flowers arewelcome.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home& Cremation Services,1130 N.Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family byvisiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

