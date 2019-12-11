Walter Theodore Anderson II
ROCKY MOUNT - Walter Theodore Anderson II, 94, of Red Oak, passed away at home on December 10, 2019. Walter was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on July 11, 1925 to the late Walter Theodore Anderson and Frances Decker Anderson. He is also preceded in death by a son Walter T. "Ted" Anderson and son-in-law Kevin T. Welch.
Walter joined the Army Air Corp in 1943, after graduating for Manlius Military School, Manlius, New York, and served in Europe during WWII as a tail-gunner on a B24 Liberator, flying 21 missions. One of Walter's proudest accomplishments was maintaining lifelong relationships with the men he served with during the war. After serving his country, Walter graduated from the University of Maine with a business degree and lived and worked in the New England area for several years before relocating his family to Scotland Neck, NC, where he managed the Fulflex Plant for 25 years. He and Joy married in 1984, made their home in Red Oak, NC in 1984 and he retired from Fulflex July 1989.
Walter is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Joy Hux Anderson; his children, Carol Anderson Welch, Steven F. Anderson, Scott E. Anderson; his stepchildren, Eddie Jones, Cynthia Santos (Thomas), James Wade Atkinson(Sheila), Scarlet Atkinson (David); a brother, James A. Anderson(Lucille); 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm in the chapel with Rev. Harry Fowler and Kim Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
