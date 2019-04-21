Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne E. Kinder. View Sign

Wayne E. Kinder



ROCKY MOUNT - Wayne E. Kinder, 81, passed away in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on April 1, 2019. He was born in Malden, Missouri, on July 14, 1937.



Wayne was a pilot in the United States Air Force for 20 years. After retirement, he and his wife Karen lived in Aurora, Colorado. In 1979, he began his second career, flying commercially for Aspen Airways/Air Wisconsin. He flew for 18 years, until retirement. He never wanted to give up flying, so he went to work as a tow pilot in the U.S. Air Force Academy's Cadet Glider Training Program -- until an unfortunate car accident ended his flying career on January 5, 2005.



Wayne was a proud member of various organizations including the Quiet Birdmen (DEN & COS Hangars), Order of Daedalians (Mile High Flight 18 & Falcon Flight 11), the Air Force Association and the Air Line Pilots Association.



Wayne is survived by his daughter Suzanne (Chris); four granddaughters: India Orman, Hannah Carroll-Kinder and Meadow Kinder, all from Minneapolis, MN; and Ryals Kinder Adams, Red Oak, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Kinder, and son Jon J. Kinder.



The family would like to thank Ms. Mary Coleman, who was an integral part of the fabric that kept Wayne comfortable at home until his very last hours on earth. Also, a special thank you to family and friends in North Carolina and Colorado who provided friendship and support during Wayne's many health issues.



A memorial service will be scheduled in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the at:



For a full obituary please go to



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Wayne E. KinderROCKY MOUNT - Wayne E. Kinder, 81, passed away in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on April 1, 2019. He was born in Malden, Missouri, on July 14, 1937.Wayne was a pilot in the United States Air Force for 20 years. After retirement, he and his wife Karen lived in Aurora, Colorado. In 1979, he began his second career, flying commercially for Aspen Airways/Air Wisconsin. He flew for 18 years, until retirement. He never wanted to give up flying, so he went to work as a tow pilot in the U.S. Air Force Academy's Cadet Glider Training Program -- until an unfortunate car accident ended his flying career on January 5, 2005.Wayne was a proud member of various organizations including the Quiet Birdmen (DEN & COS Hangars), Order of Daedalians (Mile High Flight 18 & Falcon Flight 11), the Air Force Association and the Air Line Pilots Association.Wayne is survived by his daughter Suzanne (Chris); four granddaughters: India Orman, Hannah Carroll-Kinder and Meadow Kinder, all from Minneapolis, MN; and Ryals Kinder Adams, Red Oak, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Kinder, and son Jon J. Kinder.The family would like to thank Ms. Mary Coleman, who was an integral part of the fabric that kept Wayne comfortable at home until his very last hours on earth. Also, a special thank you to family and friends in North Carolina and Colorado who provided friendship and support during Wayne's many health issues.A memorial service will be scheduled in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the at: woundedwarriorproject.org For a full obituary please go to www.davislittlefunerals.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.