Wayne Walston
TARBORO - Wayne Walston, 76, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, in Edgecombe Memorial Park with the Reverend Joe Price officiating.
Wayne served in the U.S. Army Reserve, loved his country and what it stood for. He retired from Glenoit Mills as a lab supervisor after 37 years of dedicated service.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 55 years, Judy Simmons Walston; sons, Scott Walston and wife Barbara, Michael Walston and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Andrew Walston, Matthew Walston, Christopher Walston, Caleb Walston, brother, James Walston and wife Marcia; sister, Linda Carroll and husband Ronald; uncle, Thomas Lane Harrell.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday at Carlisle Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials gifts can be made to the Disaster Relief Fund in care of Oakdale Baptist Church, 13037 U.S. 64 Alternate, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
