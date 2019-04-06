Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur Jewell Bryant. View Sign

Wilbur Jewell Bryant



ROCKY MOUNT - Wilbur Jewell Bryant, 73, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Nash County, June 19, 1945 to the late Hartman Bryant and Estelle Jewell Bryant. Wilbur was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and was a Mason and a member of Southside Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Doris Nelms Bryant; son Wilbur Paul Bryant and wife Sherry; daughter Ashley Bryant Page and husband Chris; grandchildren Parker Bryant, Andrew and Matthew Page.



A service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home with visitation following.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Bryant family and words of comfort may be shared at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

