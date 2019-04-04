Wilda Crickmore Vick Jenkins
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilda Crickmore Vick Jenkins.
ROCKY MOUNT - At the glorious age of 99, another angel flew to heaven to be with our Lord and Savior, the early Sunday morning hours of March 31, 2019. Wilda was born October 19, 1919 in Roanoke Rapids.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbytarian Church in Rocky Mount. Family and friends are welcome.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
First Presbyterian Church
153 N Church St
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019