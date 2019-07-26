Wiley Francis Floyd
ROCKY MOUNT - Wiley Francis Floyd, 73, passed away July 24, 2019. He was born October 27, 1945 in Nash County (Elm Grove Community of Nashville) to the late Earl Randolph and Agnes Rackley Floyd. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Ray Floyd. He graduated from Nashville High School. Wiley is a Vietnam Veteran. After being discharged from the Army, where he was awarded a purple heart, he became a formica, tile and carpet installer at Van Greer Tile Co. He worked there until 1986, when he was hired by the Rocky Mount Housing Authority for 24 years as an inventory control manager. Wiley was long time member of Second Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and elder.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Flye Floyd; daughters, Sabrina Floyd Long (Jonathan) and Misty Floyd Moore; grandchildren, Taylor Catherine Hamm, Sara Anne Michelle Thornton; Brianna Briley Shepard, JJ Shepard, and Wesley Shepard.
A visitation with family and friends will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday July 28, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with the memorial service following at 2:00pm at the funeral home.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Floyd family. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 26, 2019