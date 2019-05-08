Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wiley Warren "Mickey" Bullock. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Wiley "Mickey" Warren Bullock



BATTLEBORO - Wiley "Mickey" Warren Bulluck, Jr., age 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on September 3, 1936, he was the son of the late Wiley Warren Bulluck, Sr. and Hattie Daniel Bulluck.



Mickey was raised on a farm where he learned how to grow tobacco and operate a dairy at an early age. After graduating from Whitakers High School in 1955, he attended Louisburg College. Mickey enlisted in the



Mickey leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 58 years, Patsy "Pat" Higson Bulluck; sons, Chris Bulluck of Rocky Mount and Jay Bulluck and wife, Amy, of Battleboro; and daughter, Kelly Bulluck Philips and husband, Rick, of Battleboro. He is also survived by grandchildren, Lauren Bulluck of Knightdale, Joshua Bulluck of Battleboro, Jordan Murphy and husband, Joe, of Beaufort, and Alex Philips of Battleboro; sister, Peggy Bulluck Pope of Battleboro; brother, Johnny Bulluck and wife, Margaret, of Battleboro, brother, Phil Bulluck and wife, Vickie, of Battleboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Mickey's Life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Billy Crabtree and Rev. Joe Price officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to say a special thank you to Lula Dowd for her love and special care for Mickey over the last year and a half and also Virginia Bryant for her love and care over the past weeks.



Mickey and Pat would like to thank their adopted son, Rick Philips, for all of his love and help.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Mickey's memory to Avalon Baptist Church, 3227 Old Battleboro Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

