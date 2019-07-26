William Alex Strickland
NASHVILLE - William Alex Strickland, 18, passed away July 22, 2019. He was born October 10, 2000 in Nash Co.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gene Hayes; great aunt, Iver "Tootsie" Taylor; and cousin, Katelyn Vick.
He loved sports, hunting, and fishing with his grandparents. Alex also loved helping older people.
He is survived by his mother, Tammy Hale (Ronald) and his father William "Billy" Strickland (Pat);brothers Scott Warren and Justin Hale (Emily); sisters, Laurin Wetter (James) and Sharon Kennedy (Patrick); maternal grandmother, Shirley Hayes; paternal grandmother Joyce Robbins; paternal grandfather, Jim Strickland; paternal great grandmother, Joyce Faye Buck; nieces, Macey Wetter and Emma Proctor; nephew, Graeme Kennedy; uncles, Jim Strickland, Jr., Doug Robbins(Machelle); Jeff Strickland (Amy); aunt, Barbie Crews (Jay) and Betty Vick (Chris); cousins, Julia, Jody, Samuel, Lucas, Justin Walls, Ashley Naylor, and Heather Vick.
Visitation with family and friends will be held 1:00pm - 3:00pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home with Pastor George Moore and Rev. Swain Holloman officiating.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Strickland family
