William Alton



ROCKY MOUNT - William Alton Smith, also known as 'Root" and "Pops", 82, gained his angel wings on April 2, 2019. He was born February 15, 1937 in Nash County to the late Henry Claude Smith and Pence Lee Parker Smith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Faircloth Smith; son, Dennis Bryan Faircloth; brothers, Sydney Albert Smith and George Alford Smith; sister, Lena Adele Hall. He was a humble father, grandfather and friend who was devoted to helping others even after life. He wished to aid in the research and studies of kidney disease and diabetes so his body was donated to science.



He is survived by his son, John Faircloth (Kim); nephews, Roy all of Elm City and Allen Smith of Florida; nieces, Mary Ezzell of Florida, Dorothy Collie of Rocky Mount, Betty Ann Collie of Franklinton and Claudette Smith of Durham; grandchildren, Amanda Nichols (Stephen) of Rocky Mount and Kayla Nichols (Matt) of Stantonsburg; and a special life-long friend Carol Brinkley.



A memorial service will held at 2:00pm on May 5, 2019 at Sharpsburg Church of God.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Smith family and words of comfort may be shared at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

