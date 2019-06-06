William Charlie "W.C." Joyner
NASHVILLE - William Charlie "W.C." Joyner, 87, went home to be with his Lord, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born in Nash County January 7, 1932 to the late William B. and Bertha Edwards Joyner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Marvin, Clarence and Alton.
C. loved the Lord, his family, and was a true friend to many. He was the last surviving charter member of Oak Level Ruritan Club.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Christine Vick Joyner; sons, W. Steve Joyner (Wanda), Mike Joyner (Penny), Pat Joyner (Shannon); grandchildren Noah T, Noel, Michael II (Leigh), Josh (Tiara), Jacob and Morgan Joyner; great grandchildren William and Maggie Mae Joyner; brother, Eddie Lee Joyner (Becky) and sister, Marie Turner.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 7:00 ~ 8:30 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home and other times at the home.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Coggin officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 6, 2019