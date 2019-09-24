Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Clifton "Kip" Griffin. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

William "Kip" Clifton Griffin



RED OAK - William "Kip" Clifton Griffin, age 74, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born in Nash County on July 8, 1945, son of the late George Russell Griffin and Hazel Fisher Griffin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Oliver Daniel "Dan" Griffin.



Kip retired in 2016 after 50 years of driving trucks for various companies in Rocky Mount. He also retired from Red Oak Fire Department with over 30 years of service. Kip was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church, the Rocky Mount



He enjoyed "hanging out" with his son and daughter, keeping up with his grandchildren, and playing cards. Kip served in the Army Reserves and as an auxiliary deputy for Nash County Sheriff's Office and auxiliary police officer for Nashville Police Department. Kip was a loving father, brother and a friend to all who knew him.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Tammy Herakovich and husband, Brad, of Red Oak; and son, Donnie Daniels and wife, Missy, of Red Oak. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Alex "Jabo" Herakovich, Andrew "Sheep Dog" Herakovich, Brittany "Princess" Daniels, Josh "Joshu" Daniels, and Matthew "Matt-Matt" Daniels; brothers, Robert Griffin and wife, Judy, of Red Oak, and Wayne Griffin and wife, Rita, of Petersburg, VA.



The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Chris Fowler officiating.



The family would like to say a special thank you to the Red Oak Baptist Church Ramp Ministry and to UNC Nash Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 410, Red Oak, NC 27868.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

